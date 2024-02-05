Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Albertsons Companies worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after buying an additional 865,554 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 759,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 430,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after buying an additional 269,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 462.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 271,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

ACI stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.