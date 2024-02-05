Boston Partners Sells 2,358 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,990,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $153,353,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $162.73 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $164.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

