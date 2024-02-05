Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Critical Comparison

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero 12.67% 134.05% 3.11% TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Risk and Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 9 0 3.00 TKO Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bowlero and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.79%. TKO Group has a consensus price target of $106.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than TKO Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and TKO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $1.06 billion 1.66 $82.05 million $0.61 19.02 TKO Group $1.29 billion 11.40 $195.59 million $1.29 65.96

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TKO Group beats Bowlero on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

