BP (BP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.64 on Monday. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $2,433,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

