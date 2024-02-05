Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.13 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $199,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

