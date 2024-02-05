Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$45.5-46.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $48.71 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.