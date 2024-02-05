Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.71 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.