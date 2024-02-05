Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,345 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.