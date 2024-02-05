British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 399.80 ($5.08).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.96) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get British Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on British Land

British Land Price Performance

British Land Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 379.40 ($4.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -329.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 386.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 343.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 6,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.80 ($31,798.63). Insiders have bought a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About British Land

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.