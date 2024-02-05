Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $182.78

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATS:CBOE opened at $182.78 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

