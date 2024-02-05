Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $10.56

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

LAW stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.35. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 103.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 252,277 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

