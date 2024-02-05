Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) PT at $12.43

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Denny’s by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
