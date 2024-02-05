Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $73.94

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

