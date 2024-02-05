Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Target Price at C$173.88

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$176.00.

GSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$155.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.12. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.7156153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

