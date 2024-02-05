Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) PT at $48.39

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.12 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

