Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 734.29

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.29 ($9.33).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.09) to GBX 750 ($9.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.79) to GBX 800 ($10.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.17) to GBX 825 ($10.49) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.11) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Lancashire Stock Up 2.3 %
Lancashire Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 2,926.83%.
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
