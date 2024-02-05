Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $51.33

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

PCH opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $129,467,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

