Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $2.54

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on RXT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.4 %
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rackspace Technology
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.