Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $2.54

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $143,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,629.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,501 shares of company stock valued at $555,068. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

