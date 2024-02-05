Brokerages Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) PT at $18.14

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPHM

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RPHM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,698,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 937,540 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 962,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.