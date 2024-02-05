Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $9.40

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

