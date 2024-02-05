Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $15.19

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vor Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOR opened at $2.22 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.