Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $15.19

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
NYSE VOR opened at $2.22 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
Featured Stories
