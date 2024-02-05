Brokers Issue Forecasts for SEI Investments’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

