Brokers Issue Forecasts for Unifi, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Unifi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE UFI opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Unifi has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 230.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 89.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 47.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,509.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unifi news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,509.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

