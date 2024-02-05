Brokers Set Expectations for Champion Iron Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

CIA opened at C$7.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.12. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

