Bunge Global (BG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $90.47 on Monday. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

