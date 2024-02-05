Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,899.14 ($24.14).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.97) to GBX 1,750 ($22.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,282.50 ($16.30) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,393.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,756.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.87) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($99,351.64). In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.87) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($99,351.64). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 25,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.34), for a total value of £342,514.04 ($435,436.10). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

