Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Cactus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

Cactus Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.