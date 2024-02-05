Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $296.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.69. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $183.26 and a 1 year high of $301.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

