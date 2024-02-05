Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $325.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.56.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $296.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $183.26 and a 12 month high of $301.61. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.29 and its 200-day moving average is $252.69.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

