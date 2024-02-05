CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$34.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.92.
CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
CAE Trading Down 1.0 %
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4391965 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
