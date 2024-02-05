Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.80.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
