Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $35.33 Average PT from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

CCJ opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. Cameco has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

