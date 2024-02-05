Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Purchases 6,000 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$170.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.39.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CNR shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

