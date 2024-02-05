Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.49 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.