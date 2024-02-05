Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.57 on Monday. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $5,089,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

