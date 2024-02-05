CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
CapStar Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
CapStar Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
CapStar Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CapStar Financial
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.