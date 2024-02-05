CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CapStar Financial by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 107,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CapStar Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 65,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CapStar Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CapStar Financial by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 43,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

