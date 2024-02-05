Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

