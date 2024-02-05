Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
