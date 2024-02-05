Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $103.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

