Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARM opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

