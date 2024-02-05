Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share.

NYSE CAT opened at $315.09 on Monday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $317.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.54. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

