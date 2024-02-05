Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Centene worth $121,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

