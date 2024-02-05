Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

CNTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $7.87 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.