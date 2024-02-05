Century Communities, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $93.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.