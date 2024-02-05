CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB stock opened at $115.92 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $87.96 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 626,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

