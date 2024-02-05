Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after buying an additional 343,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $218.17 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.62.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

