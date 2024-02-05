Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,807,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $1,040,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

