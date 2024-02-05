Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after acquiring an additional 936,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

