Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $152.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

