Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.37 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

