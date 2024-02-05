Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

